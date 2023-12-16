The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund among them, face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Does a bet on Backlund interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikael Backlund vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Backlund has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:02 on the ice per game.

Backlund has scored a goal in five of 30 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 14 of 30 games this year, Backlund has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In nine of 30 games this year, Backlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Backlund has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 2 15 Points 2 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.