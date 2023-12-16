The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mike Reilly score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly stats and insights

Reilly has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Reilly has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 3.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Reilly recent games

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

