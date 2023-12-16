The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mike Reilly score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly stats and insights

  • Reilly has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Reilly has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 3.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Reilly recent games

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

