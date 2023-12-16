2024 NCAA Bracketology: Milwaukee March Madness Resume | December 23
Can we count on Milwaukee to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Milwaukee ranks
|Record
|Horizon League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|306
Milwaukee's best wins
When it comes to its best win this season, Milwaukee beat the Chattanooga Mocs at home on December 22. The final score was 85-83 in overtime. Erik Pratt led the way versus Chattanooga, tallying 29 points. Next on the team was Kentrell Pullian with 26 points.
Next best wins
- 81-79 on the road over UC Davis (No. 303/RPI) on December 9
- 61-59 over Siena (No. 361/RPI) on November 21
Milwaukee's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
- According to the RPI, Milwaukee has three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Milwaukee gets the 262nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Panthers have 19 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Milwaukee has 19 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Milwaukee's next game
- Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Robert Morris Colonials
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
