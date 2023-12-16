The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mitchell Marner score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Marner stats and insights

  • Marner has scored in nine of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (three shots).
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Marner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 25:24 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 22:34 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:03 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:20 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 3 3 0 24:39 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:12 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

