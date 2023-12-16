The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Mitchell Marner, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Prop bets for Marner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mitchell Marner vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Marner has averaged 21:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Marner has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Marner has a point in 18 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Marner has an assist in 12 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Marner's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

Marner has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 4 31 Points 4 12 Goals 2 19 Assists 2

