For bracketology insights around Monmouth and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Monmouth ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 126

Monmouth's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 9, Monmouth took down the Northern Illinois Huskies (No. 52 in the RPI) by a score of 74-71. With 30 points, Xander Rice was the leading scorer against Northern Illinois. Second on the team was Jack Collins, with 17 points.

Next best wins

93-84 over Belmont (No. 128/RPI) on November 24

73-65 on the road over West Virginia (No. 202/RPI) on November 10

63-53 over Lafayette (No. 330/RPI) on November 25

77-71 at home over Rider (No. 344/RPI) on December 16

88-79 at home over Lehigh (No. 353/RPI) on November 21

Monmouth's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Monmouth has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

The Hawks have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Monmouth has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Monmouth gets the 185th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Hawks have 20 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

As far as Monmouth's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games remaining, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Monmouth's next game

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Manhattan Jaspers

Monmouth Hawks vs. Manhattan Jaspers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET Location: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV Channel: FloHoops

