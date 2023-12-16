Saturday's contest features the Monmouth Hawks (5-5) and the Rider Broncs (2-7) clashing at OceanFirst Bank Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-66 win for heavily favored Monmouth according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monmouth vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Monmouth vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 78, Rider 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Monmouth vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Monmouth (-12.1)

Monmouth (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

Monmouth has gone 8-2-0 against the spread, while Rider's ATS record this season is 2-6-0. The Hawks have a 4-5-1 record hitting the over, while games involving the Broncs have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (scoring 71.8 points per game to rank 249th in college basketball while allowing 74.3 per outing to rank 261st in college basketball) and have a -25 scoring differential overall.

Monmouth loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. it collects 33.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 291st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.5 per outing.

Monmouth makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (144th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.4 on average.

The Hawks rank 251st in college basketball with 91.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 281st in college basketball defensively with 94.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Monmouth has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.8 per game (175th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.1 (108th in college basketball).

Rider Performance Insights

The Broncs have a -43 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 69.9 points per game, 284th in college basketball, and are allowing 74.7 per contest to rank 266th in college basketball.

Rider wins the rebound battle by 5.2 boards on average. It collects 43.0 rebounds per game, 18th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.8.

Rider hits 3.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.6 (349th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8.

Rider has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (223rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (254th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.