How to Watch Monmouth vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Monmouth Hawks (5-5) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Rider Broncs (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Monmouth vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Monmouth Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.0% of shots the Broncs' opponents have knocked down.
- Monmouth has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncs rank 17th.
- The Hawks score just 2.9 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Broncs allow (74.7).
- Monmouth has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 74.7 points.
Rider Stats Insights
- The Broncs' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- This season, Rider has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.
- The Hawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncs rank seventh.
- The Broncs score just 4.4 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (74.3).
- Rider has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Monmouth posted the same number of points when playing at home and away from home (61.0) last season.
- At home, the Hawks surrendered 4.2 fewer points per game (73.0) than in away games (77.2).
- Monmouth averaged 3.8 treys per game with a 25.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 4.1% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (4.1, 29.7%).
Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Rider scored 71.5 points per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.8).
- The Broncs allowed 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
- At home, Rider knocked down 5.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Rider's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than away (33.8%).
Monmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Cornell
|L 91-87
|Newman Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 74-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 70-61
|Prudential Center
|12/16/2023
|Rider
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Manhattan
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
Rider Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Siena
|L 67-65
|MVP Arena
|12/3/2023
|Fairfield
|L 88-81
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/8/2023
|Stonehill
|W 73-56
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/23/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
