The Monmouth Hawks (5-5) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Rider Broncs (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Monmouth vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
  • TV: SportsNet NY
Monmouth Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hawks have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.0% of shots the Broncs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Monmouth has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncs rank 17th.
  • The Hawks score just 2.9 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Broncs allow (74.7).
  • Monmouth has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 74.7 points.

Rider Stats Insights

  • The Broncs' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • This season, Rider has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.
  • The Hawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncs rank seventh.
  • The Broncs score just 4.4 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (74.3).
  • Rider has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Monmouth posted the same number of points when playing at home and away from home (61.0) last season.
  • At home, the Hawks surrendered 4.2 fewer points per game (73.0) than in away games (77.2).
  • Monmouth averaged 3.8 treys per game with a 25.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 4.1% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (4.1, 29.7%).

Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Rider scored 71.5 points per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.8).
  • The Broncs allowed 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
  • At home, Rider knocked down 5.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Rider's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than away (33.8%).

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Cornell L 91-87 Newman Arena
12/9/2023 Northern Illinois W 74-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/12/2023 @ Seton Hall L 70-61 Prudential Center
12/16/2023 Rider - OceanFirst Bank Center
12/21/2023 Manhattan - OceanFirst Bank Center
12/31/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Siena L 67-65 MVP Arena
12/3/2023 Fairfield L 88-81 Alumni Gymnasium
12/8/2023 Stonehill W 73-56 Alumni Gymnasium
12/16/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
12/20/2023 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center
12/23/2023 Pennsylvania - Alumni Gymnasium

