The Monmouth Hawks (5-5) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Rider Broncs (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Monmouth vs. Rider Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: SportsNet NY

Monmouth Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 43.0% of shots the Broncs' opponents have knocked down.

Monmouth has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Hawks are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncs rank 17th.

The Hawks score just 2.9 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Broncs allow (74.7).

Monmouth has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 74.7 points.

Rider Stats Insights

The Broncs' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

This season, Rider has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.

The Hawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Broncs rank seventh.

The Broncs score just 4.4 fewer points per game (69.9) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (74.3).

Rider has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

Monmouth Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth posted the same number of points when playing at home and away from home (61.0) last season.

At home, the Hawks surrendered 4.2 fewer points per game (73.0) than in away games (77.2).

Monmouth averaged 3.8 treys per game with a 25.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 4.1% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (4.1, 29.7%).

Rider Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Rider scored 71.5 points per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.8).

The Broncs allowed 65.4 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.

At home, Rider knocked down 5.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Rider's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than away (33.8%).

Monmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 @ Cornell L 91-87 Newman Arena 12/9/2023 Northern Illinois W 74-71 OceanFirst Bank Center 12/12/2023 @ Seton Hall L 70-61 Prudential Center 12/16/2023 Rider - OceanFirst Bank Center 12/21/2023 Manhattan - OceanFirst Bank Center 12/31/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

