The Monmouth Hawks (5-5) will play the Rider Broncs (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Monmouth vs. Rider Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Xander Rice: 20.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jaret Valencia: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Players to Watch

  • Mervin James: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tariq Ingraham: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Allen Powell: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monmouth vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank
355th 61.7 Points Scored 70.2 209th
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 67.6 99th
280th 32.9 Rebounds 36.2 90th
109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
362nd 4.1 3pt Made 5.0 349th
268th 12.0 Assists 11.4 307th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.