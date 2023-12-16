Monmouth vs. Rider December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Monmouth Hawks (5-5) will play the Rider Broncs (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Monmouth vs. Rider Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Monmouth Players to Watch
- Xander Rice: 20.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jack Collins: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 8.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jaret Valencia: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jakari Spence: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rider Players to Watch
- Mervin James: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tariq Ingraham: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Allen Powell: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Monmouth vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Monmouth Rank
|Monmouth AVG
|Rider AVG
|Rider Rank
|355th
|61.7
|Points Scored
|70.2
|209th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|280th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|36.2
|90th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|362nd
|4.1
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|268th
|12.0
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.