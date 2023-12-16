The Monmouth Hawks (5-5) will play the Rider Broncs (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

Monmouth vs. Rider Game Information

Monmouth Players to Watch

Xander Rice: 20.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rider Players to Watch

Mervin James: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Monmouth vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank 355th 61.7 Points Scored 70.2 209th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 280th 32.9 Rebounds 36.2 90th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 362nd 4.1 3pt Made 5.0 349th 268th 12.0 Assists 11.4 307th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

