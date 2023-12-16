The Monmouth Hawks (5-5) host the Rider Broncs (2-7) after winning four home games in a row. The Hawks are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The point total is set at 142.5 for the matchup.

Monmouth vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Monmouth -5.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monmouth vs Rider Betting Records & Stats

The Hawks have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Monmouth has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -290.

The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 74.4%.

Rider has covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this year.

The Broncs have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +230 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Rider has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Monmouth vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Monmouth 4 40% 71.8 141.7 74.3 149 145.2 Rider 3 37.5% 69.9 141.7 74.7 149 141.9

Additional Monmouth vs Rider Insights & Trends

The Hawks score only 2.9 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Broncs give up (74.7).

Monmouth is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 74.7 points.

The Broncs put up an average of 69.9 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 74.3 the Hawks allow.

When it scores more than 74.3 points, Rider is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Monmouth vs. Rider Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Monmouth 8-2-0 0-0 4-5-1 Rider 2-6-0 1-3 3-5-0

Monmouth vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Monmouth Rider 3-10 Home Record 8-5 3-15 Away Record 7-6 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-12-0 Away ATS Record 10-3-0 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 12-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.