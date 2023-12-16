What are Montana's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Montana's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Montana ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 161

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montana's best wins

Montana, in its signature win of the season, beat the San Jose State Spartans 86-75 on December 17. That signature win versus San Jose State featured a team-leading 21 points from Aanen Moody. Laolu Oke, with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

75-58 at home over San Jose State (No. 261/RPI) on December 2

78-65 at home over UC Davis (No. 298/RPI) on November 12

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Montana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Montana has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Montana faces the 35th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Grizzlies have 21 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Montana's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Montana's next game

Matchup: UC Davis Aggies vs. Montana Grizzlies

UC Davis Aggies vs. Montana Grizzlies Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Montana games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.