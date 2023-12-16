Can we expect Montana State to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Montana State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 0-0 NR NR 280

Montana State's best win

In terms of its best win this season, Montana State took down the California Golden Bears on the road on November 16. The final score was 63-60. With 26 points, Brandon Walker was the leading scorer versus Cal. Second on the team was Patrick McMahon, with 10 points.

Montana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Schedule insights

Montana State has drawn the 116th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bobcats' upcoming schedule features 10 games against teams with worse records and 12 games against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at MSU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Montana State's next game

Matchup: Montana State Bobcats vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Montana State Bobcats vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

