Will Morgan Frost Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 16?
Should you wager on Morgan Frost to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Frost stats and insights
- Frost has scored in two of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Frost has scored one goal on the power play.
- Frost's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Frost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
