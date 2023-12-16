Morgan Frost and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Frost against the Red Wings, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Frost vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Frost Season Stats Insights

Frost has averaged 10:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Frost has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of 19 games this season, Frost has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Frost has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Frost goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Frost going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Frost Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 19 Games 3 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.