Can we expect Morgan Rielly lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rielly stats and insights

  • In four of 27 games this season, Rielly has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Rielly averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rielly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 26:43 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:07 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 24:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 26:08 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:10 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 26:05 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 26:08 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 30:30 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:45 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 26:16 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.