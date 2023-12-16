Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. There are prop bets for Rielly available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Morgan Rielly vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly has averaged 25:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Rielly has a goal in four games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Rielly has a point in 14 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points five times.

Rielly has an assist in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Rielly has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Rielly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 3 20 Points 4 4 Goals 0 16 Assists 4

