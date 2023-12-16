For bracketology insights around Mount St. Mary's and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Mount St. Mary's ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 1-1 NR NR 328

Mount St. Mary's best wins

Against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on December 15, Mount St. Mary's notched its signature win of the season, which was a 72-65 road victory. Dakota Leffew was the leading scorer in the signature win over Saint Francis (PA), posting 20 points with five rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

77-64 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 346/RPI) on December 9

74-60 at home over Coppin State (No. 360/RPI) on November 11

80-48 at home over Siena (No. 362/RPI) on December 3

Mount St. Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

According to the RPI, Mount St. Mary's has three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

As far as the Mountaineers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams over .500.

Mt. St. Mary's has 20 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Mount St. Mary's next game

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV Channel: SEC Network+

