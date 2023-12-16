In the upcoming tilt versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Nathan Bastian to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Bastian has zero points on the power play.

Bastian averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 4-2 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 9:09 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:53 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:48 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:38 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-0

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

