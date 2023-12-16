Will Nazem Kadri Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 16?
In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Nazem Kadri to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kadri stats and insights
- In eight of 30 games this season, Kadri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Kadri averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Kadri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|17:54
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:11
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:20
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|21:32
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
