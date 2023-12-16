Nazem Kadri will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Calgary Flames meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Saddledome. Thinking about a wager on Kadri in the Flames-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Nazem Kadri vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Kadri has averaged 18:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Kadri has a goal in eight of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kadri has a point in 17 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

In 12 of 30 games this season, Kadri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kadri goes over his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kadri has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kadri Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 2 22 Points 2 8 Goals 2 14 Assists 0

