For bracketology analysis on New Hampshire and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How New Hampshire ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 123

New Hampshire's best wins

New Hampshire, in its signature win of the season, beat the Marist Red Foxes 74-71 on November 21. Ahmad Robinson compiled a team-leading 24 points with seven rebounds and six assists in the contest against Marist.

Next best wins

80-71 at home over Columbia (No. 175/RPI) on December 3

83-80 on the road over Fairfield (No. 279/RPI) on November 24

82-64 at home over Brown (No. 300/RPI) on November 14

90-84 on the road over Sacred Heart (No. 317/RPI) on November 30

75-62 at home over Stonehill (No. 329/RPI) on December 11

New Hampshire's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wildcats are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Schedule insights

New Hampshire has been given the 298th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.

In terms of New Hampshire's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

New Hampshire's next game

Matchup: Rhode Island Rams vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Rhode Island Rams vs. New Hampshire Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

