If you're searching for bracketology analysis of New Mexico and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How New Mexico ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 39 38 42

New Mexico's best wins

New Mexico's signature victory of the season came against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 53), according to the RPI. New Mexico picked up the 74-65 home win on November 29. Against Louisiana Tech, Jemarl Baker Jr. led the team by delivering 18 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

93-76 over Santa Clara (No. 107/RPI) on December 9

92-84 over Toledo (No. 112/RPI) on November 21

84-61 at home over UCSB (No. 114/RPI) on December 6

82-80 at home over UT Arlington (No. 142/RPI) on November 16

90-56 over Rice (No. 190/RPI) on November 22

New Mexico's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Lobos have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

New Mexico has the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, New Mexico faces the 144th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Lobos' 19 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records over .500.

UNM has 19 games remaining this season, including two contests against Top 25 teams.

New Mexico's next game

Matchup: New Mexico Lobos vs. UC Irvine Anteaters

New Mexico Lobos vs. UC Irvine Anteaters Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV Channel: MW Network

