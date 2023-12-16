When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will New Mexico State be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How New Mexico State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 278

New Mexico State's best win

New Mexico State took down the No. 271-ranked (according to the RPI) Northern Colorado Bears, 76-71, on November 18, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Against Northern Colorado, Christian Cook led the team by dropping 26 points to go along with two rebounds and one assist.

New Mexico State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), New Mexico State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

Schedule insights

New Mexico State has to manage the 14th-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Aggies' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.

NMSU has 19 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

New Mexico State's next game

Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Mexico State Aggies Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

