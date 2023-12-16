The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nicholas Robertson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

Robertson has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Robertson has zero points on the power play.

Robertson averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:16 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 11:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:10 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:32 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

