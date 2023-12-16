In the upcoming tilt versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Nick DeSimone to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

DeSimone is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

DeSimone has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

DeSimone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 5-4 OT 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:17 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 2 0 2 11:50 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:27 Away W 6-3

Flames vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+

