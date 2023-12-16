Will Nick Seeler find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Seeler stats and insights

Seeler is yet to score through 29 games this season.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Seeler has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Seeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:59 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:48 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:55 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:29 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:26 Home L 3-1

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

