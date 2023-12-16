On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Nico Hischier going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Hischier stats and insights

  • In five of 16 games this season, Hischier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • On the power play, Hischier has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • Hischier's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 2 2 0 17:41 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:36 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:18 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:17 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 7-2
10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 5-4

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

