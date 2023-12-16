On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Nico Hischier going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hischier stats and insights

In five of 16 games this season, Hischier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

On the power play, Hischier has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Hischier's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 2 2 0 17:41 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:36 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:17 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 7-2 10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.