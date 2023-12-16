Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 16?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Nico Hischier going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Hischier stats and insights
- In five of 16 games this season, Hischier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- On the power play, Hischier has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Hischier's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 110 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Hischier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:36
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|20:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|21:17
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 7-2
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|W 5-4
Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
