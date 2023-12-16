The New Jersey Devils, Nico Hischier included, will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Hischier against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.

Nico Hischier vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:59 per game on the ice, is +2.

Hischier has scored a goal in five of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hischier has a point in nine of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 16 games this year, Hischier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hischier's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hischier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Hischier Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 16 Games 3 12 Points 4 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

