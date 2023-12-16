Will Nicolas Deslauriers Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 16?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Nicolas Deslauriers going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Deslauriers stats and insights
- Deslauriers is yet to score through 29 games this season.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Deslauriers has no points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Deslauriers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|6:54
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:17
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|10:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:29
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:30
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:48
|Home
|L 3-1
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
