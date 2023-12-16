The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Noah Dobson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Dobson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 31:31 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 26:57 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 3 0 3 26:03 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:59 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 25:29 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:30 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 27:06 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:41 Home L 1-0 SO

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

