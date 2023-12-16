The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Noah Dobson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

  • In six of 29 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also 11 assists.
  • Dobson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 31:31 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 26:57 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 3 0 3 26:03 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:59 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 25:29 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:30 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 27:06 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:41 Home L 1-0 SO

Islanders vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

