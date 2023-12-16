Noah Dobson will be among those on the ice Saturday when his New York Islanders face the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. If you'd like to wager on Dobson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Noah Dobson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Dobson has a plus-minus rating of +16, while averaging 25:30 on the ice per game.

In six of 29 games this season, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dobson has a point in 20 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points seven times.

Dobson has an assist in 16 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Dobson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 29 Games 3 29 Points 5 6 Goals 0 23 Assists 5

