Will Noah Gregor Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 16?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Noah Gregor going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gregor stats and insights
- Gregor has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Penguins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Gregor has no points on the power play.
- Gregor averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gregor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:40
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|11:25
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|11:29
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.