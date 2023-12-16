Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Looking to bet on Hanifin's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Noah Hanifin vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Hanifin has averaged 23:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Hanifin has a goal in five games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hanifin has a point in 14 of 30 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Hanifin has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hanifin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 2 15 Points 3 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

