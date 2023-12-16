Can we count on Oklahoma to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Oklahoma ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-0 0-0 11 12 37

Oklahoma's best wins

Oklahoma's best win this season came in a 72-51 victory on December 5 over the Providence Friars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in the RPI. With 18 points, Jalon Moore was the top scorer versus Providence. Second on the team was Javian McCollum, with 14 points.

Next best wins

79-67 over Iowa (No. 82/RPI) on November 23

79-70 over Arkansas (No. 117/RPI) on December 9

93-54 at home over Texas State (No. 124/RPI) on November 14

72-70 over USC (No. 156/RPI) on November 24

90-66 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 209/RPI) on November 17

Oklahoma's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Sooners have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Oklahoma is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Sooners have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Oklahoma has the 282nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Sooners have 21 games remaining this season, including 20 versus teams with worse records, and 19 against teams with records above .500.

OU has 21 games left to play this year, and eight of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oklahoma's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Oklahoma Sooners vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN

