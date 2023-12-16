When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Oklahoma State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

How Oklahoma State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 262

Oklahoma State's best wins

Oklahoma State registered its signature win of the season on December 17, when it defeated the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, who rank No. 196 in the RPI rankings, 81-60. Javon Small, as the leading scorer in the victory over Oral Roberts, recorded 18 points, while Quion Williams was second on the team with 12.

Next best wins

85-70 at home over Sam Houston (No. 226/RPI) on November 12

72-57 over Tulsa (No. 248/RPI) on December 10

96-68 at home over New Orleans (No. 310/RPI) on November 20

92-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 340/RPI) on November 24

Oklahoma State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Based on the RPI, Oklahoma State has three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Cowboys have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Oklahoma State has been given the 138th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Cowboys have 21 games left this year, including three versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records north of .500.

Of OSU's 21 remaining games this year, it has nine upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oklahoma State's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Wofford Terriers

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Wofford Terriers Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

