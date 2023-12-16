The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ondrej Palat score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Palat stats and insights

  • In four of 27 games this season, Palat has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Palat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:17 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:04 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:56 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:13 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 2-1

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

