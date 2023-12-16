Will Ondrej Palat Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 16?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ondrej Palat score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Palat stats and insights
- In four of 27 games this season, Palat has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Palat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|16:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|13:13
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|L 2-1
Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
