Ondrej Palat will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets play on Saturday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Palat interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Ondrej Palat vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat's plus-minus this season, in 15:51 per game on the ice, is -2.

Palat has a goal in four of 27 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 27 games this season, Palat has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Palat has an assist in nine of 27 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Palat goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Palat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 110 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 27 Games 3 13 Points 2 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

