For bracketology analysis around Oral Roberts and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Oral Roberts ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 201

Oral Roberts' best win

When it comes to its signature win this season, Oral Roberts beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home on December 2. The final score was 79-70. Against Tulsa, Issac McBride led the team by amassing 22 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Oral Roberts' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Oral Roberts has been given the 27th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have no games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.

Oral Roberts has 19 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oral Roberts' next game

Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. John Brown Golden Eagles

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. John Brown Golden Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: Summit League Network

