Should you wager on Owen Power to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Power stats and insights

In one of 31 games this season, Power scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Power has picked up two assists on the power play.

Power's shooting percentage is 2.2%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 86 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have three shutouts, and they average 16.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Power recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:43 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:01 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:30 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 28:27 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:12 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 25:01 Away W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.