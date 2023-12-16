Owen Power will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Buffalo Sabres meet the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Thinking about a bet on Power in the Sabres-Coyotes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Owen Power vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Power Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Power has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 22:56 on the ice per game.

In one of 31 games this year, Power has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 11 of 31 games this year, Power has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 10 of 31 games this season, Power has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Power goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Power has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Power Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 86 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 31 Games 3 12 Points 0 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

