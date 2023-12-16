For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Owen Tippett a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

Tippett has scored in nine of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Tippett has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Tippett averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.7 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 13:56 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 3-1

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

