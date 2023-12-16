Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Tippett are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Owen Tippett vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDETX, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

Tippett's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:14 per game on the ice, is +2.

Tippett has scored a goal in nine of 29 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tippett has a point in 13 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points five times.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Tippett goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 29 Games 3 18 Points 1 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

