Saturday's contest between the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) and the Pacific Tigers (4-7) at Alex G. Spanos Center has a projected final score of 73-69 based on our computer prediction, with UC Davis taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Pacific vs. UC Davis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Pacific vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Davis 73, Pacific 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacific vs. UC Davis

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Davis (-3.8)

UC Davis (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Pacific is 1-10-0 against the spread, while UC Davis' ATS record this season is 1-5-0. The Tigers are 3-8-0 and the Aggies are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers' -138 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.4 points per game (341st in college basketball) while allowing 76.9 per outing (301st in college basketball).

The 28.8 rebounds per game Pacific averages rank 360th in college basketball, and are 6.5 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents grab per contest.

Pacific hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball) at a 29.8% rate (301st in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc.

The Tigers average 83.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (339th in college basketball), and give up 99.7 points per 100 possessions (339th in college basketball).

Pacific has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.4 (293rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.0 (195th in college basketball).

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies score 70.9 points per game (269th in college basketball) and concede 70.1 (162nd in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

UC Davis is 336th in the nation at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.8 its opponents average.

UC Davis connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (243rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make, shooting 35.1% from deep.

UC Davis has committed 15.8 turnovers per game (358th in college basketball) while forcing 16.4 (13th in college basketball).

