Pacific vs. UC Davis December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (4-7) will play the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Pacific vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Pacific Players to Watch
- Donovan Williams: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cam Denson: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Moe Odum: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Judson Martindale: 11.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pacific vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison
|Pacific Rank
|Pacific AVG
|UC Davis AVG
|UC Davis Rank
|341st
|64.4
|Points Scored
|70.9
|269th
|301st
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|162nd
|360th
|28.8
|Rebounds
|31.8
|336th
|354th
|5.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|147th
|240th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.6
|259th
|103rd
|14.8
|Assists
|12.4
|249th
|293rd
|13.4
|Turnovers
|15.8
|358th
