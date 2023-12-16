The Pacific Tigers (4-7) will play the UC Davis Aggies (3-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Pacific vs. UC Davis Game Information

Pacific Players to Watch

Donovan Williams: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Cam Denson: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Moe Odum: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Judson Martindale: 11.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Lesown Hallums: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Ty Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Kane Milling: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Niko Rocak: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pacific vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison

Pacific Rank Pacific AVG UC Davis AVG UC Davis Rank 341st 64.4 Points Scored 70.9 269th 301st 76.9 Points Allowed 70.1 162nd 360th 28.8 Rebounds 31.8 336th 354th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 9.6 147th 240th 6.8 3pt Made 6.6 259th 103rd 14.8 Assists 12.4 249th 293rd 13.4 Turnovers 15.8 358th

