When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Penn State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Penn State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 1-1 NR NR 228

Penn State's best wins

Penn State defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 47 in the RPI) in an 83-80 win on December 9 -- its best victory of the season. Kanye Clary, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Ohio State, put up 19 points, while D'Marco Dunn was second on the squad with 16.

Next best wins

74-51 at home over Morehead State (No. 72/RPI) on November 17

79-45 at home over Delaware State (No. 288/RPI) on November 6

83-53 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 345/RPI) on November 14

74-65 at home over Lehigh (No. 353/RPI) on November 10

Penn State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Based on the RPI, the Nittany Lions have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Penn State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Penn State has been given the 118th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Nittany Lions have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with 18 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Penn St has 20 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Penn State's next game

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Le Moyne Dolphins

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Le Moyne Dolphins Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV Channel: Peacock

