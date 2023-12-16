2024 NCAA Bracketology: Penn State March Madness Odds | December 18
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Penn State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +20000
How Penn State ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|228
Penn State's best wins
Penn State defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 47 in the RPI) in an 83-80 win on December 9 -- its best victory of the season. Kanye Clary, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Ohio State, put up 19 points, while D'Marco Dunn was second on the squad with 16.
Next best wins
- 74-51 at home over Morehead State (No. 72/RPI) on November 17
- 79-45 at home over Delaware State (No. 288/RPI) on November 6
- 83-53 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 345/RPI) on November 14
- 74-65 at home over Lehigh (No. 353/RPI) on November 10
Penn State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- Based on the RPI, the Nittany Lions have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
- Penn State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Penn State has been given the 118th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Nittany Lions have 20 games remaining on the schedule, with 18 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Penn St has 20 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Penn State's next game
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Le Moyne Dolphins
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: Peacock
