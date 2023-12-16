Will Pennsylvania be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Pennsylvania's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Pennsylvania's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Pennsylvania ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 205

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pennsylvania's best wins

In its best win of the season on November 13, Pennsylvania beat the Villanova Wildcats, a top 50 team (No. 45) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-72. In the win over Villanova, Tyler Perkins amassed a team-best 22 points. Eddie Holland III chipped in 12 points.

Next best wins

76-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 164/RPI) on November 26

80-61 at home over Bucknell (No. 207/RPI) on November 8

78-68 at home over Howard (No. 254/RPI) on December 11

74-72 at home over Lafayette (No. 330/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pennsylvania's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Quakers are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Pennsylvania has been handed the 193rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Quakers' upcoming schedule, they have five games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams over .500.

Penn has 17 games remaining this season, including one contest against Top 25 teams.

Pennsylvania's next game

Matchup: Rider Broncs vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

Rider Broncs vs. Pennsylvania Quakers Date/Time: Saturday, December 23 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Pennsylvania games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.