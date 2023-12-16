When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Pepperdine be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Pepperdine ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-0 NR NR 312

Pepperdine's best wins

Pepperdine took down the No. 261-ranked (according to the RPI) UCSD Tritons, 68-62, on December 9, which goes down as its signature win of the season. The leading scorer against UCSD was Houston Mallette, who compiled 19 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

77-62 at home over Idaho State (No. 333/RPI) on November 28

76-53 at home over Lafayette (No. 334/RPI) on November 12

88-53 at home over LIU (No. 339/RPI) on November 13

71-59 at home over William & Mary (No. 340/RPI) on December 21

Pepperdine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

According to the RPI, the Waves have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Waves are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories, but also tied for the 33rd-most losses.

Schedule insights

Pepperdine has been given the 152nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Waves' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.

Pepperdine's upcoming schedule includes two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Pepperdine's next game

Matchup: Pepperdine Waves vs. Westcliff Warriors

Pepperdine Waves vs. Westcliff Warriors Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

