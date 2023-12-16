Will Pierre Engvall Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 16?
When the New York Islanders play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pierre Engvall score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Engvall stats and insights
- Engvall has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Engvall has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Engvall's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Engvall recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|16:43
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.