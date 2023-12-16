Pierre Engvall will be among those on the ice Saturday when his New York Islanders play the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Engvall in that upcoming Islanders-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pierre Engvall vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Engvall Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Engvall has averaged 14:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In four of 28 games this season, Engvall has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 28 games this year, Engvall has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Engvall has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Engvall's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Engvall going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Engvall Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 98 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 28 Games 4 13 Points 2 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.