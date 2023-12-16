2024 NCAA Bracketology: Pittsburgh March Madness Odds | December 18
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Pittsburgh be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
Want to bet on Pittsburgh's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Preseason national championship odds: +20000
How Pittsburgh ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|105
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pittsburgh's best wins
As far as its signature win this season, Pittsburgh beat the Oregon State Beavers on November 24. The final score was 76-51. That signature victory versus Oregon State included a team-best 29 points from Blake Hinson. Carlton Carrington, with 16 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 82-71 at home over Canisius (No. 126/RPI) on December 9
- 89-60 at home over Binghamton (No. 197/RPI) on November 10
- 80-63 on the road over West Virginia (No. 202/RPI) on December 6
- 107-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 220/RPI) on November 17
- 86-74 at home over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on November 13
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pittsburgh's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Pittsburgh has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).
- Based on the RPI, the Panthers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Pittsburgh has the 248th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- The Panthers have 20 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Pittsburgh has 20 games left to play this season, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Pittsburgh's next game
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Pittsburgh games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.