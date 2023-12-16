When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Pittsburgh be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Pittsburgh's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Pittsburgh ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-1 NR NR 105

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pittsburgh's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Pittsburgh beat the Oregon State Beavers on November 24. The final score was 76-51. That signature victory versus Oregon State included a team-best 29 points from Blake Hinson. Carlton Carrington, with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

82-71 at home over Canisius (No. 126/RPI) on December 9

89-60 at home over Binghamton (No. 197/RPI) on November 10

80-63 on the road over West Virginia (No. 202/RPI) on December 6

107-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 220/RPI) on November 17

86-74 at home over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on November 13

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pittsburgh's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Pittsburgh has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Panthers have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Pittsburgh has the 248th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Panthers have 20 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Pittsburgh has 20 games left to play this season, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Pittsburgh's next game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Pittsburgh games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.